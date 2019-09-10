Katherine Moore, 62, of Thomas Loop Road in Jacksonville died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at her home.
Katherine was born Nov. 2, 1956, in Farmville, Pitt County to the late Robert E. Moore, Sr. and Jennie B. Howell Moore; and was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. Moore Jr.; two sisters, Bessie Jeannette Moore and Phyllis Diane Moore.
Katherine was the coordinator-manager of the USDA Child and Adult Food Care Program, Camp Lejeune.
Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville.
Surviving, daughter, Monica Crowley and her husband Brandon of Arrowsmith, IL; and son, Matthew Williams of Mahomet, IL; sister, Carolyn Moore of Snow Hill; brother, Melvin Moore of Maysville; and three grandchildren, Christian Crowley, Elizabeth Crowley and Benjamen Crowley.
