Kathleen Batchelor, 92, of Richlands passed away on Sunday, June 21st, 2020. Kathleen was born on October 7th, 1927.

Preceded in death by husbands, Jasper Morris Davis and Stacy Lloyd Batchelor; Mother, Rovine Melton; Father, Carris Melton; Siblings, Dorothy Selenka, Haywood Melton, Harvey Melton, Clarence Melton, Rosiemay Milano. Children, Stanley Batchelor and Betty Hobbs. Grandchildren, Joshua Scyoc, Jimmy Fuselier, and Tyler Fuselier. Sons in law,Mark Scyoc and John Hensley. Daughters in law, Patricia Carter and Trishe Carter. She is survived by her children, Allen Carter, Brenda Peavey (Michael), Ann Hensley, J.C Davis (Vanessa), Ricky Davis (Elaine), Pansy Scyoc-Thornton (Mark). Barbara Pierce (Donald), Jerry Batchelor (Julie), Gary Batchelor (Barbara), Terry Batchelor (Sharon), Iris Sandquist (Steve), and Larry Batchelor. 44 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday June 24th, 2020 at Free Will Chapel Church. A funeral service for Kathleen will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at Free Will Chapel Church and interment to follow at Jasper M Davis Cemetery.

A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands



