Kathleen Elliott Brown, 80, of Wilson, died Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Forest Hills Baptist Church followed by visitation.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Brown.
She had worked as a librarian at Newport Public Library in Newport, NC.
She is survived by her children, Ruth, Angela, David and Laura; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left at Wilsonmemorialservice.com or at JDNews.com.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N, Wilson, 252-237-7171.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020