MAYSVILLE, NC – Kathleen Armstrong Jenkins LaRoque, 98, of 301 10th Street, Maysville, NC passed away March 22, 2020, at home.
Kay was born in Rocky Mount, NC on December 5, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Robert Solomon Armstrong and Henrietta Batchelor Armstrong.
A graveside services will be held at noon on Thursday in the Maysville Cemetery.
Kay is survived by her daughters, Sandra Kay Jenkins of the home and Patricia ""Patsy"" Jenkins Groover and son-in-law Ronald T. Groover of Chocowinity, NC; grandchildren, John Parker III and wife Mary Beth of Fayetteville, NC, Allen Cribb and wife Brenda of Wilmington, NC, Robert Dulaney and wife Janet of Decatur, GA, Elizabeth Hunt and husband Matthew of Oceanside, CA, Shane
Groover of Chocowinity, NC, and Christy Groover Braddy of Iron Station, NC; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Ronald McDonald House, 2616 Erwin Rd. Durham, NC 27705 or . Online condolences may be send to saylandfuneralhome.com or at JDNews.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020