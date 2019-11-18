Kathleen Livingston

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Livingston.
Service Information
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC
28546
(910)-347-2595
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Kathleen Lynn Livingston, 74, of Jacksonville, NC passed away November 14, 2019.
Mrs. Livingston is survived by her daughters, Kelly Heer (Johnny) of Jacksonville and Amy Murdie (William) of Michigan. Five grandchildren, Kaleigh Shaffer (Edward), Kennedy Heer; Alanna, Parker and Brendan Murdie. One great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Stout.
Mrs. Livingston was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Livingston; and one grandson, Kyle Stout.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville is honored to serve the Livingston Family.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Jacksonville, NC   (910) 347-2595
funeral home direction icon