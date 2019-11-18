Mrs. Kathleen Lynn Livingston, 74, of Jacksonville, NC passed away November 14, 2019.
Mrs. Livingston is survived by her daughters, Kelly Heer (Johnny) of Jacksonville and Amy Murdie (William) of Michigan. Five grandchildren, Kaleigh Shaffer (Edward), Kennedy Heer; Alanna, Parker and Brendan Murdie. One great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Stout.
Mrs. Livingston was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Livingston; and one grandson, Kyle Stout.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville is honored to serve the Livingston Family.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019