Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family

Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family

MAPLE HILL – Kathleen Dorothy Wedden, 71, of Maple Hill died July 17, 2020, at her home.

Survivors include five daughters and one son.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store