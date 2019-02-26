Kathryn L. Ashley, 71, of Jacksonville died Feb. 24, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Infant of Prague Catholic Church with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include daughter, Amy Ashley; son, Richard Ashley, both of Jacksonville; sisters, Mary Carroll Gervinski of Palm Coast, Florida, Carol Ann Luna; and brother, Mike Luna, both of Jacksonville.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019