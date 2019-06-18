Kathryn Elaine Conway, 58, of Jacksonville died June 16, 2019, in Richlands.
Memorial will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Faith Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include daughter, Katelyn Estes; sons, Eric Allen, both of Jacksonville, Elijah Allen of Richlands, Elvis Wentzel of Chicago; mother, Elizabeth Mobley of Richlands; sisters, Karen Braxton of Camp Lejeune, Krystal Santiago of Surf City; and brother, Shelton Mobley of Richlands.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 18 to June 19, 2019