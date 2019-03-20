Richlands, NC - Kathy Pierce Carter, age 68, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Ervin Carter Sr.; and parents, John Junior and Mable Lee Pierce.
Visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Serenity Funeral Home in Beulaville. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Serenity Funeral Home.
She is survived by three daughters, Annette Klink Morgan and husband Richard of Beulaville, Jennifer Renae Murphy and husband Randy of Richlands, Kathryn Leanne Carter Taylor and husband Charlie of Richlands; son, James Ervin Carter Jr. of Richlands; three sisters, Becky Ann Pierce of Kinston, Patti Pierce Klose of Jacksonville, Mary Norris of Jacksonville; brother, John L. Pierce of Jacksonville; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
