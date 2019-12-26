MAYSVILLE - Kathy Elizabeth Riggs Mitchell, 61, of Maysville died Dec. 26, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Pollocksville. Burial will be private.
Survivors include parents, Jerry and Shirley Riggs of Pollocksville; stepdaughters, Meredith Vachon of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, Carrie Lape of Asheville; and brother, Mike Riggs of Pollocksville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019