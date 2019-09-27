HOLLY RIDGE - Kathy Parker Overton, 56, of Holly Ridge died Sept. 26, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Holly Ridge Church of God with interment held at a later date.
Survivors include spouse, Dave Bowen of the home; children, Ronald Overton Jr. of Richlands, Stephanie Overton of Jacksonville; sister, Laura Ann Everett of Sneads Ferry; brothers, Gene Parker, Billy Parker, both of Wilmington, Rifton D. Parker of Fayetteville.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019