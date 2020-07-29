1/1
Katie Howington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLLY RIDGE - Katie Lance Howington, 81, of Holly Ridge, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in the COVID19 Unit at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 31 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Onslow Memorial Park. As Mrs. Howington would desire, face masks will be required to attend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Luther Howington; two sons, Gilbert Luther Howington Jr. and James Richard Howington; her brother, Gail Lance; and her sister, June Haynes.
Survivors include daughter, Kim Howington Nelson and son, Randy Steven Howington; daughters by choice, Katie Jeane Howington, Cristie Diane Howington and Kerry June Howington; sisters, Linda Rice, Carolyn Bryson and Janice Bryson. She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The EDGE Church will be broadcasting the funeral service which can be viewed using any of the below methods: YouTube: https://youtu.be/hIFS0KfNQTA Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/edgechurchnc/ Website Live Service: www.edgechurchnc.net/live "Sharefaith" app: Download the app and select "The EDGE Church"
Donations in her memory are preferred in lieu of flowers. https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/coronavirus-outbreak/
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved