Katie Howington

HOLLY RIDGE - Katie Lance Howington, 81, of Holly Ridge, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in the COVID19 Unit at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 31 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Onslow Memorial Park. As Mrs. Howington would desire, face masks will be required to attend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Luther Howington; two sons, Gilbert Luther Howington Jr. and James Richard Howington; her brother, Gail Lance; and her sister, June Haynes.
Survivors include daughter, Kim Howington Nelson and son, Randy Steven Howington; daughters by choice, Katie Jeane Howington, Cristie Diane Howington and Kerry June Howington; sisters, Linda Rice, Carolyn Bryson and Janice Bryson. She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The EDGE Church will be broadcasting the funeral service which can be viewed using any of the below methods: YouTube: https://youtu.be/hIFS0KfNQTA Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/edgechurchnc/
Website Live Service: www.edgechurchnc.net/live
"Sharefaith" app: Download the app and select "The EDGE Church"
Donations in her memory are preferred in lieu of flowers. https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/coronavirus-outbreak/
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.