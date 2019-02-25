Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kayla Brake. View Sign



Kayla was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and soon to be mother. She earned her Associates degree from Blinn College in College Station Texas. She then went on to earn the title United States Marine. She faithfully served her country in the USMC. In accordance with her caring nature she spent many hours volunteering her time to various organizations through the Single Marine Program, impacting numerous civilian and military lives.

Kayla is preceded in death by her grandfather, J.C. Brake; and her great-grandparents, Wilburn and Arlene Freeman.

She is survived by her husband, Brice Ortego of Baton Rouge, LA; parents, Jason and Heather Brake; sister, Sarah Ashlee Brake, all currently stationed at Ft. Shafter, HI; grandparents, John and Ira Strickland of Wilmington, NC, Jack and Alice Shropshire of Greensboro, NC, Robert and Maxine Pike of New Richmond, WI; and aunt, Dana Sweet of Wilmington NC.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kayla's honor to your local USO or veteran's organization of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at

Kayla Renee Brake, 23, of Sneads Ferry and her child James Cassidy Bernard Ortego, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.Kayla was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and soon to be mother. She earned her Associates degree from Blinn College in College Station Texas. She then went on to earn the title United States Marine. She faithfully served her country in the USMC. In accordance with her caring nature she spent many hours volunteering her time to various organizations through the Single Marine Program, impacting numerous civilian and military lives.Kayla is preceded in death by her grandfather, J.C. Brake; and her great-grandparents, Wilburn and Arlene Freeman.She is survived by her husband, Brice Ortego of Baton Rouge, LA; parents, Jason and Heather Brake; sister, Sarah Ashlee Brake, all currently stationed at Ft. Shafter, HI; grandparents, John and Ira Strickland of Wilmington, NC, Jack and Alice Shropshire of Greensboro, NC, Robert and Maxine Pike of New Richmond, WI; and aunt, Dana Sweet of Wilmington NC.The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kayla's honor to your local USO or veteran's organization of your choice.Online condolences may be made at Johnsonfuneralhomes.com. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Johnson Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close