Kelly Murvin Avant, 84 years of age, passed away after a long battle with illness on August 12, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gwendolyn Barbara (Bobbie) Avant; three sons, Michael Kelly Avant (Isaura), Randal Lee Avant, Steven Todd Avant (Cathy); and daughter, Kimberly Avant Briggs (Jonathan); four grandchildren, Anthony Joseph Mazza, Kelly Murvin Avant II, Desirae Lynn Avant, and Sinjin Miguel Avant-Ordonez; four great-grandchildren, Michaela Avant, Maggie Shaffer, Annalee Avant and Aiden Simpson; and two half-siblings, Brenda Faircloth Lily and James Faircloth. Mr. Avant was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Ann Avant.
He retired from the United States Army as a Sergeant First Class after 21 years of service and moved back to his hometown of Sneads Ferry, NC, where he continued working (and retired from) General Electric.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and funeral service at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association
.
"If you could hold a perfect memory in the palm of your hand, what would it be?"
A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.