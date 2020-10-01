1/1
Kelly Ottaway
1992 - 2020
Kelly "Nicole" Ottaway, 28, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on May 24, 1992, in Raleigh, NC; the daughter of David Len Ottaway and Darlene Kelly Ottaway, now of Morrisville, NC.
In addition to her parents Nicole is survived by her brother, Jeremy Ottaway and wife Kayla of Holly Springs, NC, and their two children, Jason and Juliana Ottaway; her paternal grandmother, Martha Ottaway of Bolivia, NC; her maternal grandparents, Calvin and Sarah Kelly of Holly Ridge, NC; uncles and aunts, Michael and Kay Kelly of Holly Ridge, NC, Ricky and Amy Ottaway of Oak Island, NC, Michael and Marquita Ottaway of Wilson, NC; Danny and Joan Ottaway of Apex, NC, Stephanie Bigford Young of Carolina Beach, NC, as well as many cousins and close friends. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Cedric Ottaway.
Nicole was a graduate of UNCW where she earned her BA in Education. Nicole was a beloved mathematics teacher and softball coach at Hoggard High School where she worked for the last five and a half years.
Her infectious smile, with those beautiful dimples, and her love of life will be remembered by so many. She left this earth far too soon, but we can find comfort knowing that when she awoke Friday morning, she was in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, 834 US-17 S., Holly Ridge, NC 28445. A graveside service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in Ottaway family cemetery beside the church. Condolences may be shared at Andrewsmortuary.com.
Flowers may be sent to Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel, 17730 Hwy 17, Hampstead, NC.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
OCT
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
October 1, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
October 1, 2020
I met this beautiful young lady. And saw her beauty inside and out a very lovely young lady. So sorry her beautiful life was caught so short. God bless her and her family stay strong. And know she is in a much better place now. Thanks for sharing her with us all even if it was for a very short time. Prayers and love to the young lady and her family. God bless!
Jane Tryer
October 1, 2020
David and Darlene, You have our greatest condolences. Will always remember her singing we heard in Pleasant Plains Baptist Church and her beautiful smile.
Jim and Pat Dority
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
Deepest condolences and strength to all of the bereaved as you all continue to take one day at a time. Kelly will be cherished forever. Darlene know that we are here for you when ever needed.
James & Ursula Rowland
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
God Bless you Nicole. I had no idea the first time I met you would be the last. What a fun night we had dancing and laughing the night away. So full of life and so much fun. Sending all my prayers and love to your friends and family. May you Rest In Peace.
Jordan Smith
Friend
September 30, 2020
Sister Darlene, Brother David and family. There are no words that we can say to ease your pain and broken hearts. We Love yall so much and are praying for you. So many precious memories during our time as your church family, we Loved hearing the beautiful music that father n daughter sang together and the gatherings we all Fellowshipped together with all of you. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul and shes sharing her song with Jesus now. With Love and Prayers, your family in Christ, Gene & Vickie
Gene &Vickie Irvin
Friend
September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Nicole will be missed for her beautiful personality as Well as her wonderful voice. She’s now with the lord singing his praises. God be with you all.
Anne Kerr
Friend
September 30, 2020
Our hearts are breaking for your loss! We never saw her without a sweet smile! We know how proud you were of her and her love for the Lord! Take consolation in knowing you will be with her again! We love you all! Spence (Allen), Lisa, and Corbin Spencer♥
Lisa Spencer
Friend
September 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Darlene and David, and Family and Friends. In this most difficult time, know that, We Love You. Praying for peace and comfort.
Gerald Millis
Family
September 30, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
September 30, 2020
I can’t begin to say goodbye. Your infectious laugh. Sharing memes everyday until we were both giggling until we cried. I’m so glad for all the talks we had recently. I’m so glad the last time I saw you, we went swimming in the ocean under the moon and laughed until our sides ached. We had so many memories in such a short period of time. I’ll never forget how you welcomed me and Jonah into your home when we needed it most. Even though we were both over it pretty quick, ha. You were so generous, so kind. The life of the party, always. We will celebrate you with a round of jello shots and a game of Cards Against Humanity. I wish we could have done brunch and mimosas during my next visit that we were just planning last week. I’m so thankful to have called you my friend. I will always think of you. I’ve wanted to talk to you all week. I miss you and love you Nicole. Thank you for always being there.
Katie Miller
Friend
September 30, 2020
Nicole was a beautiful talented young woman, with a smile that brightened a room. She will be missed by many but NEVER forgotten! I didn't get to see her very often but Mandi was always giving me updates.
I am sorry for your pain. One day you will be with her again.
My thoughts and prayers are with you in the days ahead. I know she is with Jesus now. I dont know why at such a young age, but HE does. One day that will bring you comfort. I love you all
Ann Buckham
Friend
September 30, 2020
During all of her short life, Nicole brightened the lives of many with her beautiful smile and wonderful personality. Her loss saddens us greatly and we are hoping that your memories of Nicole will eventually bring you peace. We are thinking about all of the family and send our condolences and love.
Pat and Mike Wolf
Family
September 30, 2020
Darlene , David and family
In this time of grief look to God Almighty above to comfort and strengthen you always! Anita and I luv u and our thoughts and prayers are with you
Debra Davis
Friend
September 30, 2020
My heart is just broken with grief....My condolences to her family. Hoggard has lost a great teacher, coach, and friend to all.
Matt Zeboor
Friend
September 30, 2020
Love this family and I’m sending my heart felt condolences, Nicole was such a beautiful person and I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and that Glad Reunion day on the banks of Glory will be a glorious time. I love you David, Darlene, Jeremy and the entire Ottaway family.
Boyd, Sharon, Tommy & Vestal Holder
Friend
