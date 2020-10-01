I can’t begin to say goodbye. Your infectious laugh. Sharing memes everyday until we were both giggling until we cried. I’m so glad for all the talks we had recently. I’m so glad the last time I saw you, we went swimming in the ocean under the moon and laughed until our sides ached. We had so many memories in such a short period of time. I’ll never forget how you welcomed me and Jonah into your home when we needed it most. Even though we were both over it pretty quick, ha. You were so generous, so kind. The life of the party, always. We will celebrate you with a round of jello shots and a game of Cards Against Humanity. I wish we could have done brunch and mimosas during my next visit that we were just planning last week. I’m so thankful to have called you my friend. I will always think of you. I’ve wanted to talk to you all week. I miss you and love you Nicole. Thank you for always being there.

Katie Miller

Friend