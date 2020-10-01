Kelly "Nicole" Ottaway, 28, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on May 24, 1992, in Raleigh, NC; the daughter of David Len Ottaway and Darlene Kelly Ottaway, now of Morrisville, NC.
In addition to her parents Nicole is survived by her brother, Jeremy Ottaway and wife Kayla of Holly Springs, NC, and their two children, Jason and Juliana Ottaway; her paternal grandmother, Martha Ottaway of Bolivia, NC; her maternal grandparents, Calvin and Sarah Kelly of Holly Ridge, NC; uncles and aunts, Michael and Kay Kelly of Holly Ridge, NC, Ricky and Amy Ottaway of Oak Island, NC, Michael and Marquita Ottaway of Wilson, NC; Danny and Joan Ottaway of Apex, NC, Stephanie Bigford Young of Carolina Beach, NC, as well as many cousins and close friends. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Cedric Ottaway.
Nicole was a graduate of UNCW where she earned her BA in Education. Nicole was a beloved mathematics teacher and softball coach at Hoggard High School where she worked for the last five and a half years.
Her infectious smile, with those beautiful dimples, and her love of life will be remembered by so many. She left this earth far too soon, but we can find comfort knowing that when she awoke Friday morning, she was in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, 834 US-17 S., Holly Ridge, NC 28445. A graveside service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in Ottaway family cemetery beside the church. Condolences may be shared at Andrewsmortuary.com.
Flowers may be sent to Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel, 17730 Hwy 17, Hampstead, NC.