BEULAVILLE - Kenneth Hugh Ball, 72, of Beulaville died Sept. 10, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bible Believers Church, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Janet Ball of Beulaville; daughter, Erin Ball of Pink Hill; sisters, Kathleen Edwards, Lucille Edwards, both of Beulaville, Mary Johnson of Chinquapin, Emily Ball of Kenansville; brothers, James "Jamie" Ball of Beulaville, Johnny Ball of Pink Hill.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
