Kenneth Ball (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC
28518
(910)-298-4678
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Bible Believers Church
Beulaville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BEULAVILLE - Kenneth Hugh Ball, 72, of Beulaville died Sept. 10, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bible Believers Church, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Janet Ball of Beulaville; daughter, Erin Ball of Pink Hill; sisters, Kathleen Edwards, Lucille Edwards, both of Beulaville, Mary Johnson of Chinquapin, Emily Ball of Kenansville; brothers, James "Jamie" Ball of Beulaville, Johnny Ball of Pink Hill.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.