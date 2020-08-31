Kenneth Bannerman

TEMPLE HILLS, Maryland - Kenneth Dale Bannerman, 61, of Temple Hills, Maryland, died Aug. 25, 2020, at Innova Alexandria Hospital.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at the funeral home cemetery, Magnolia.

Survivors include wife, Deborah Bannerman of Temple Hills, Maryland; daughters, Shareka Bannerman of Washington, D.C., Keisha Holmes of Charlotte, Belicia Byrd of Mt. Olive; brothers, MacAffe Bannerman Jr. of Fayetteville, Lionel Bannerman of Gaithersburg, Maryland; and sisters, Erlene B. Cordell, Shera Bannerman Powell, both of Forestville, Maryland, Gwendolyn B. Scott, Joyce Ann Cyrus, Linda Brown of Rose Hill.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.





