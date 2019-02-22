Obituary

MT. OLIVE - Kenneth Ray Coston, 71, of Mt. Olive died Feb. 18, 2019, at his home.

Funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at New Christian Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Rose Hill with burial following at the church cemetery.

Survivors include brother, John David Coston of Rose Hill; sisters, Christine Coston, Shirley Cooper, both of Flushing, New York, Edithe Joseph of Dudley, Janice Hall of Mt. Olive, Shelvie Thomas of New Britain, Connecticut.

Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close