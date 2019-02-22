MT. OLIVE - Kenneth Ray Coston, 71, of Mt. Olive died Feb. 18, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at New Christian Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Rose Hill with burial following at the church cemetery.
Survivors include brother, John David Coston of Rose Hill; sisters, Christine Coston, Shirley Cooper, both of Flushing, New York, Edithe Joseph of Dudley, Janice Hall of Mt. Olive, Shelvie Thomas of New Britain, Connecticut.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019