Kenneth Cox
Kenneth "STICK" Cox of Jacksonville, 78, passed away peacefully at home on November 2nd, 2020, shortly before 7 a.m. surrounded by his loving family.
He is joining his soulmate Shirley on Heaven's streets of gold. He is survived by daughter, Jessica Cox Beers; granddaughter he adored Mariah Cox, his sister-in-law, Jean Collins; his brother, James Lane Cox II; nieces and nephew, Tammy, Tona, Kelly, and Tripp; as well as God children, Morgan and Brady; and many best friends. Kenneth may not have been a politician or local big wig.....BUT....he was a LEGEND in Onslow County. A true local native here that has never met a stranger. He was loved by many people and will be missed deeply... His family will receive visitors at Roosevelt Dr. Church of Christ from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4th. Funeral will be at the same location at noon on Thursday, Nov 5th followed by 1 p.m. graveside service at Onslow Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Roosevelt Drive Church of Christ where he called his spiritual home.
To honor Kenneth, his daughter is asking anyone with a classic vehicle to join him on 1 LAST RIDE from the funeral service to the graveside service on Thursday.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
