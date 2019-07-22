Kenneth Marlin Darr of Surf City, NC died peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019, in New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is now in the presence of The Lord.
He was born in Carlisle, PA on October 18, 1943; the son of the late Clarence W. Darr and Hazel Zeigler Darr. Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandson, Derek Bryce Johnson.
Ken graduated from Mechanicsburg High School in PA and was a floral designer for Pealer's Flower Shop. After moving to Surf City, NC in 1988, Ken spent the next 31 years as Maintenance Supervisor for Queens Grant Condominium Complex. He loved the beach, the salt air, the LA Dodgers, and the Boston Celtics.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth Darr and wife Sandi; and daughter, Christine Johnson and husband Scott; granddaughter, Eliana Darr and grandson Chad Johnson; brother, Clarence Darr Jr.; sister, Charlotte Stone; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 22 to July 23, 2019