POTTERS HILL - Kenneth Gerald Futral, 72, of Potters Hill died Monday, July 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Houston Futral; two sons, Gary Futral and Chris Futral and wife Joy; and four grandchildren, Nick Futral, Justin Futral, Garrett Bostic, and Laura Bostic.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Pink Hill Funeral Home with visitation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make contributions to a church or .
Online condolences may be made at Pinkhillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 3 to July 4, 2019