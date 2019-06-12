August 15, 1960 – June 7, 2019
Kenneth Newton Glover, 58 of Swansboro passed away Friday. His memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. The family will receive friends following the service. Pastor K. Darrel Bowles will officiate.
Ken was an active attorney in Swansboro, with his own law firm since 2005. He grew up in Nash County, a son to a farmer and graduated from Southern Nash, High School. He graduated from Johnson Wells Culinary School, which lead him to several well-known restaurants, The Original Ruddy Duck at Harkers Island and Magnolia at the Cape in Wilmington. He was a legal eagle from North Carolina Central Law School where he graduated. Ken also held degrees from Mt. Olive and ECU. He was member of the Swansboro United Methodist Church and the Swansboro Rotary club. Ken was an avid "Pirate" fan. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed and thought of often with memories that will bring a smile and warm your heart.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of thirty-one years, Ellen Thomas Glover of the home; his daughter, Gracie Glover of Raleigh; son, Robert Glover and wife, Mary Frances of Raleigh; father, Newton Glover of Wilson and his brother, Todd Glover of Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Faith Victoria Glover and mother, Keith Vick Glover.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial in Ken's memory to Swansboro Rotary Club, Scholarship Fund, PO Box 426, Swansboro, North Carolina 28584 or the BackPack Friends, c/o Cape Carteret Baptist Church, 101 Anita Forte Drive, Cape Carteret, North Carolina 28584.
