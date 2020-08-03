Kenneth Holland

Capt. Kenneth Benjamin "KB" Holland, USMC Ret., 89, passed away on July 31, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
A private graveside service will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
KB was born in Uniontown, PA; to the late Benjamin and Harriet Holland on November 15, 1930. He was a Captain in the United States Marine Corps, and served several tours to include the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He held a second career working at USPS at the Jacksonville Main office.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Kathryn A. Holland; his parents, and his brothers. Survivors include his daughters, Deborah Ciullo of Raleigh, NC and Barbara Holland of Wilmington, NC; son, Kenneth B. Holland Jr. of Arlington, TX; grandchildren, Sara Holland Ciullo of Raleigh, NC and Adam Holland Ciullo of Exeter, NH; a niece and grand-nieces and nephews in Indiana; and many great friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in KB's name to the National Kidney Foundation
or First Christian Church of Richlands.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.