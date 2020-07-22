Kenneth Kesterson

Jacksonville, NC – Kenneth Shane Kesterson, 33, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Brandi, and six wonderful children. He is also survived by his parents, Kevin and Teresa Kesterson; as well as a sister, Ginnie (James) Dempewolf and three beloved nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville and again from 6 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Pine Valley United Methodist Church, 910 Pine Valley Road, Jacksonville. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Ken was a loving husband and an awesome father! He loved being outside playing ball and swimming with his children. He also loved wrestling with his nephews. Although he never attended an Alabama football game in life, he was a lifelong fan. Roll Tide!!
