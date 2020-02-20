Swansboro - Kenneth "Mac" Fielding McDearmon, 75, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.?
He was born March 6, 1944, in Baltimore, MD; son of the late Fielding and Grace Dean Shockey McDearmon.
He is survived by wife, Phyllis Ann Smith McDearmon of Morehead City; daughters, Christine Thompson (Trent) of Chesapeake, VA and Lori Goodman (Layton) of Baltimore, MD; son, Greg McDearmon of Glen Bernie, MD; grandchildren, Dean and Grace Richter, Audrey and Layton Goodman, and Lilith Andersen; brother, Michael McDearmon (Jeanne) of Owings Mills, MD; three step-daughters; six step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and a life partner, Carolyn Burtt of Swansboro.
A Celebration of Life will be held April 25th in Beaufort, NC for family and friends.
Donations may be made in Ken's honor to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020