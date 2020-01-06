WALLACE - Kenneth O. Mills, 77, of Wallace died Jan. 5, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bethany Baptist Church, Richlands with interment at Hobbs family cemetery, Richlands.
Survivors include spouse, Greta H. Mills of Wallace; sons, Kevin Mills of Washington, Todd Hobbs of Corpus Christi, Texas, Blake Davis of Richlands; daughter, Keli Wilson of Wallace; and brother, Eddie "Jr." Mills of Wilmington.
Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020