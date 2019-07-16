Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Padgett. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

Jacksonville, NC – Kenneth Padgett died at his home in Jacksonville with his wife by his side on Sunday, July 14, 2019.



He was born September 3, 1936 in Wilmington; son of Ray Barnes and Anne Moore Padgett. He had one sister, Anne Padgett Wainwright, all deceased.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Chase Collins Padgett, his daughter, Kenan Chase Padgett and her husband, Andrew Sullivan of Memphis, TN



He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, N.C. State University and the School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Georgia. He practiced (and was good at it!) veterinary medicine at Jacksonville Veterinary Hospital, College View Veterinary Clinic and Coastal Veterinary Emergency Clinic in Jacksonville. He loved all creatures great and small (except snakes and squirrels). It was his profession and his "way of life". He believed that those who received should return a portion.



He served as President of the NC Veterinary Medical Association (1988-1989), named Distinguished Veterinarian by the NCVMN (1994), NC Veterinary Medical Board (1994-2005) and two years as their president, Recipient of the 2004 Distinguished Alumnus Award of the University of Georgia, Onslow County Board of Health (2007-2012) and was a N.C. Delegate to many American Medical Association meetings throughout the United States.



Through the years locally he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the Jacksonville Community Concert Association, Onslow Cotillion Charter Member, Jacksonville Country Club, Men's Garden Club, ROMEO club and others.



Visitation at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville will be from 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, July 19. Funeral services will be at First Presbyterian Church, Jacksonville, July 20 at 11:00am. Graveside services will be private at Onslow Memorial Park.



Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church or any animal welfare organization.



