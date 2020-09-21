1/1
Kenneth Wells
Kenneth Joseph Wells of Jacksonville, 58, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020, in his home surrounded by loved ones.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Margarita Wells; and brother-in-law, Robert Shand.
Mr. Wells was survived by his sisters, Angelia Wells Shand, Debbie Wells Frazier and her husband Tony; his wife, Shawn Iversen and her three children, Jessica, Guy, and Kim; his two sons, Kenny Wells and Michael Splinter; nieces, Melinda Osborn and Taylor Rutter; grandchildren, Skylar, Emily, and Abby; numerous aunts and cousins; his loving neighbors, Linda and Bobby Jones; and his faithful, four-legged companion, Grace. Kenneth was loved and admired by all who were lucky enough to know him. He will always be an inspiration and hero to his family. Today, Heaven gained another angel.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. September 23rd at Jones Funeral Home, to be followed by the 3 p.m. service and burial at Onslow Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
23
Service
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
