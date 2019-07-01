Kent Edward Marshall, 57, of Pollocksville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 29, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Memorial Baptist Church in Maysville. Interment with full military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church.

Kent is survived by his wife, Cathie Marshall; son, Kyle Marshall and wife Jessica of Jacksonville; daughters, Sarah Mocarski and husband Andrew of Jacksonville, Jessica Strachan of Pollocksville; brothers, Doug Marshall of Straughn, Indiana, Dave Marshall of Spiceland, Indiana; sisters, Sharon Mullen of Cambridge City, Indiana, Vickie Witham of Spiceland, Indiana, Marina Hartwig of New Castle, Indiana, Amy Grubbs of New Castle, Indiana; grandchildren, Maverick Acuna, Dominick Acuna, Maren Strachan, and Julia Bond. Kent is preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Joe Marshall; and brother, Dan Marshall.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations in Maysville.

