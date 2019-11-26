GREENSBORO - Kenzel Jhene'-Clark Allen-Hinton, infant, of Greensboro died Nov. 19, 2019, at Women's Hospital of Greensboro.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones-Petifer family cemetery, Maysville.
Survivors include parents, Sierra N. Allen and Remy T. Hinton; grandparents, Tony and Christy Mattocks, Tim and Sherri Hinton, Rodney Allen Sr., Mia Ali; and great-grandparents, Willistine Montford, Willie and Gwendolyn Allen, Mary Allen and Garland Hall, Freida Hinton and Kenzel Goodmiller.
Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019