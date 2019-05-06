Kerin "KP" Paul Florian, 77, of Midway Park died May 5, 2019, at his home.
KP was a retired GySgt of the United States Marine Corps, having served in Vietnam. He loved his country and served with pride and honor. He received the Bronze Star W/Combat "V," Purple Heart W/1 star, Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry W/Palm and Frame Meritorious Mast, and Meritorious Unit Citation. He also loved NASCAR, especially Richard Petty, and was an avid golfer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Erma Florian; and his brother, Michael Florian.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret G. Florian. Sons, Paul Florian (Jodie) of Jacksonville, and Ken Florian of Sasebo, Japan. Stepson, Joseph S. Pittman of Richlands. Stepdaughters, Theresa Lowe (Michael) of Beulaville, Lori Bright (Sammy) of Jacksonville and Carol Carol (Charles) of Midway Park. Brothers, David Florian (Donna) of Buffalo, NY, Charles Florian and partner Wayne Hall of Kissimmee, FL, and Robert Florian (Mary Ellen) of Florida. Sister, Barbara Collier of Sanford, FL. Six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A private memorial service will be held.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2019