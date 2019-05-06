Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kerin Florian. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 2685 Henderson Dr Jacksonville , NC 28546 (910)-347-2595 Send Flowers Obituary



KP was a retired GySgt of the United States Marine Corps, having served in Vietnam. He loved his country and served with pride and honor. He received the Bronze Star W/Combat "V," Purple Heart W/1 star, Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry W/Palm and Frame Meritorious Mast, and Meritorious Unit Citation. He also loved NASCAR, especially Richard Petty, and was an avid golfer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Erma Florian; and his brother, Michael Florian.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret G. Florian. Sons, Paul Florian (Jodie) of Jacksonville, and Ken Florian of Sasebo, Japan. Stepson, Joseph S. Pittman of Richlands. Stepdaughters, Theresa Lowe (Michael) of Beulaville, Lori Bright (Sammy) of Jacksonville and Carol Carol (Charles) of Midway Park. Brothers, David Florian (Donna) of Buffalo, NY, Charles Florian and partner Wayne Hall of Kissimmee, FL, and Robert Florian (Mary Ellen) of Florida. Sister, Barbara Collier of Sanford, FL. Six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral home, Jacksonville.

Kerin "KP" Paul Florian, 77, of Midway Park died May 5, 2019, at his home.KP was a retired GySgt of the United States Marine Corps, having served in Vietnam. He loved his country and served with pride and honor. He received the Bronze Star W/Combat "V," Purple Heart W/1 star, Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry W/Palm and Frame Meritorious Mast, and Meritorious Unit Citation. He also loved NASCAR, especially Richard Petty, and was an avid golfer.He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Erma Florian; and his brother, Michael Florian.He is survived by his wife, Margaret G. Florian. Sons, Paul Florian (Jodie) of Jacksonville, and Ken Florian of Sasebo, Japan. Stepson, Joseph S. Pittman of Richlands. Stepdaughters, Theresa Lowe (Michael) of Beulaville, Lori Bright (Sammy) of Jacksonville and Carol Carol (Charles) of Midway Park. Brothers, David Florian (Donna) of Buffalo, NY, Charles Florian and partner Wayne Hall of Kissimmee, FL, and Robert Florian (Mary Ellen) of Florida. Sister, Barbara Collier of Sanford, FL. Six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.A private memorial service will be held.Arrangements by Johnson Funeral home, Jacksonville. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close