Mr. Everett was my principal in Middle school at Dixon. I grew up around the Landing, and one day a group of friends and I spotted Mr. Everett leaving Capt. Jims restaurant one evening...the entire flock ran up to him excitedly asking(and hoping) if school would be closed the next day due to an approaching Hurricane... He told us yes, and instantly became my favorite principal(back then hurricanes were nothing more to us than the Landing filling like a pool and a day or two out of school:)) But I've never forgotten him for that, he was a really good principal as well.. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends... I pray you find peace and understanding..I for one will never forget him....

Tabitha

Student