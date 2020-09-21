SNEADS FERRY - Alpheous "Kern" Everett Jr., 76, of Sneads Ferry, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23rd at the Everett Family Cemetery in Chadwick Shores between Marine Blvd and Everett Drive. Steve Allen will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home. Viewing will be available at the funeral home anytime Monday or Tuesday for those that wish to do so. The family will be receiving friends and family at other times at 250 Pine Hammocks Drive.
Kern was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 10, 1944. He moved to Sneads Ferry in 1952 where he remained for the rest of his life. He graduated from Dixon High School as class president in 1962, and continued on to receive a Bachelor's and Master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Kern worked as a teacher and a principal for Onslow County Schools for 30 years. The Dixon Middle School Library is named in his honor. He owned Everett Real Estate. He enjoyed net fishing and could fill up freezers with one day's trip to sea. He was an avid collector of baseball cards, books, coins, and antique cars. He was also actively involved in the Sneads Ferry Rotary club for 26 years. He helped to plan and run the King Mackerel Tournament. His ability to captivate an audience with stories and facts made him much loved as well as his trustworthiness, intelligence, and active belief of not speaking ill of others. He believed in hard work, service to his community, and education to one's fullest.
Kern is survived by his wife, Connie Everett; sister, Jane Everett Pepper of Sneads Ferry; nephew, Guy Pepper and wife, Laurie; two nieces, Amy Glass and husband, Kelly and Carrie Morrow and husband David. He has eight great-nieces and nephews who he loved like grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Everett, Ainsley, Easton, Liam, Jimmy and Sam. His friends and family are too great to count.
Kern was preceded in death by his father, Alpheous Kern Everett Sr. and his mother, Elizabeth Sloope Everett, both of Sneads Ferry.
Flowers are welcome and appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sneads Ferry Rotary Club, PO Box 487, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460.
The family asks that you socially distance and wear face masks at the service Wednesday. To view pictures and more details about his life go to https://sway.office.com/Ac3zrjwFKS4WXZgW?ref=Link
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.