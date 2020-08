Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE - Kerry "Kay" Gordon Nolan, 76, of Greenville died Aug. 15, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday on the grounds of Queen Street Missionary Baptist Church and viewed at Noe Funeral Service website. Interment will be private.

Viewing will be from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Bridgeway Church.



