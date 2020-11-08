1/
Kevin Adams
Kevin Lamont Adams, 51, of Jacksonville, died Nov. 2, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association with interment following at Georgetown Memorial Park.

Survivors include mother, Betty L. Adams of the home; brothers, Anthony Daughtry of Houston, Texas, Thomas Daughtry of New York City, Kenneth Adams of Williamston, Bruce Adams of Winston-Salem; sisters, Eleanor Oppong of Jacksonville, Gloria Andrus of Clinton, Maryland, Beverly Jones, Sandra Jones, both of Bronx, New York.

Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
