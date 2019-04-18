HUBERT - Kim Lewis Heatherly, 62, of Hubert, died April 17, 2019 at Durham VA Medical Center.
Survivors include wife, Gail Lynn Cooley; son, Ethan; sisters, Kay Kitch and Kathy Smith, both of Monmouth, Illinois, and Katie Gagner, of Texas; step-siblings, Russ Mooney, of Wisconsin, Pam Nish, of California, and Mike Mooney, of Kewanee, Illinois; and step-mother, Pat Heatherly, of Geneseo.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19 at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Services will be held at a later date in Monmouth, Illinois.
