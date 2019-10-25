HAMPSTEAD - Kimberly Alice Dixon, 52, of Hampstead died Oct. 25, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Kenneth Ward Dixon Jr. of the home; daughter, Cameron Danielle Dixon of Jacksonville; stepdaughter, Renee Ann Schaefers of Fairbanks, Alaska; parents, Richard Lee and Wanita Lucile Sweet Johnson of Kalamazoo, Michigan; and sisters, Rebecca Smalley of Otsego, Michigan, Bobbie Lee Reish of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
