Richlands, NC - Kimberly Pittman Williams, 45, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, 2020, at her residence.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon with Pastor Marvin Pittman officiating at Jones Funeral Home of Richlands.
Kim is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Haywood and Gertrude Pittman and maternal grandparents, Howard and Lucy Davis; and her uncles, Flash Pittman and Roger Pittman.
She is survived by her son, Tyler Pittman and wife, Heather, of Richlands; parents, Ronald and Jane Pittman of Richlands; brother, Haywood Pittman and wife, Allison, of Richlands; grandchild, Jaydn Snyder; and nephews, Easton Pittman and Elleck Pittman.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020