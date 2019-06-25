JACKSONVILLE - Kimiko Caron, 88, of Jacksonville, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Randy Jones officiating.
Mrs. Caron was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Norman Caron; and her son, Joseph Norman Caron II.
She is survived by daughters, Diana Emilie Jones of Richlands and Elizabeth Kimiko Fox of Huachuca City, AZ.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday morning, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 25 to June 26, 2019