Kristi Marinez

Kristi Gale Marinez peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC while being loved on and held by her family and listening to music & audio of her with her children and grandchildren. She was born on January 14th, 1962 to George and Sandy Jordan in Upland, California. She was raised in Ontario, California and attended Chaffey High School. She was a paralegal and medical assistant as well as a probation community service officer. But more than anything she was a loving wife and mother.



Kris is survived by her parents George & Sandy; her husband Rob, of 35 years; her children, Marty (Country), Shannon, and Robby (Shawna); her brother, Jeff (Dena) and her sister, Kerri Holsten (Mike); her grandchildren ShyAnn, Brittney, Darrian, Tristan, Hayden, Alaina, Kyrie, Robert and Jordan and one great grandchild Holden; her sister in love Cindy and many loved nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.



Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Homes of Jacksonville & Richlands.

