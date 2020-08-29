1/1
Kristi Marinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristi Gale Marinez peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC while being loved on and held by her family and listening to music & audio of her with her children and grandchildren. She was born on January 14th, 1962 to George and Sandy Jordan in Upland, California. She was raised in Ontario, California and attended Chaffey High School. She was a paralegal and medical assistant as well as a probation community service officer. But more than anything she was a loving wife and mother.

Kris is survived by her parents George & Sandy; her husband Rob, of 35 years; her children, Marty (Country), Shannon, and Robby (Shawna); her brother, Jeff (Dena) and her sister, Kerri Holsten (Mike); her grandchildren ShyAnn, Brittney, Darrian, Tristan, Hayden, Alaina, Kyrie, Robert and Jordan and one great grandchild Holden; her sister in love Cindy and many loved nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Homes of Jacksonville & Richlands.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved