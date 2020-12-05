Dr. Lafayette Parker, 100, of Jacksonville, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Liberty Commons in Jacksonville.

A private service will be held at the Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel, 472 Wells Town Road in Rose Hill on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rev. James Knox, officiating. Entombment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville.

He is survived by his daughter, Eunicea Parker of Jacksonville; brother, Nehemiah E. Parker (Doris) of Kinston; and sister, Ernestine R. Davis of Philadelphia, PA.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in honor of Lafayette Parker to the Salvation Army, 461 Center Street, Jacksonville, N.C. 28546 or to the Soup Kitchen at 600 Court Street, Jacksonville, N.C. 28540.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store