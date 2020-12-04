1/
Landon Quinn
CHINQUAPIN - Landon Smith Quinn, 40 of Chinquapin died Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Pathway Church with burial following at Smith family cemetery, Pink Hill.
Survivors include wife, Brandy Kennedy Quinn; daughter, Savannah Lynn Kennedy, both of Chinquapin; mother, Carol Smith Quinn; and brothers, Alan Quinn of Pink Hill, Shawn Quinn of Beulaville.
Visitation will be one hour before the funeral.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
