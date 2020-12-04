Or Copy this URL to Share

CHINQUAPIN - Landon Smith Quinn, 40 of Chinquapin died Dec. 3, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Pathway Church with burial following at Smith family cemetery, Pink Hill.

Survivors include wife, Brandy Kennedy Quinn; daughter, Savannah Lynn Kennedy, both of Chinquapin; mother, Carol Smith Quinn; and brothers, Alan Quinn of Pink Hill, Shawn Quinn of Beulaville.

Visitation will be one hour before the funeral.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.





