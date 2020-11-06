1/1
Larry Apple
{ "" }
EMERALD ISLE - Larry Gene Apple Jr., 55, of Emerald Isle, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro, with Pastor Jim Jarman officiating. A burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Mr. Apple was preceded in death by his father, Larry Gene Apple Sr.; and one brother, Kelly Apple.
He is survived by his wife, Sonya Denise Apple of the home; one daughter, Brittany Renee Sokoloski and her husband, Justin, of Jacksonville; one son, Willie Keith Apple of Emerald Isle; three grandchildren, Mason Sokoloski, Mackenzie Sokoloski and Isabella Apple; his mother, Breanda Gayle Ingalls Apple of Washington, North Carolina; one brother, Keith Apple and his wife Tavia, of Kinston.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
