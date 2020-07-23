Larry Dean Balcome, 70, passed away Monday July 20, 2020.

Born March 29, 1950, in South Carolina; he was the son of Alvis Dean Balcome and Hattie Adeline Riddle.

He moved with his family to Jacksonville, NC as a child and in adulthood moved to Greenville, NC before traveling with his job as a plumber and pipe fitter. He had a quick wit, good sense of humor and loved horses and the outdoors. He most recently lived in Raleigh, NC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Martin.

His surviving family includes his daughter, Hannah Varney and husband Ira of Greenville; and son, Ryder Balcome and wife Kelly; sister, Mary Ellen Balcome of Mooresville; grandchildren, Nathan Varney, Vita Varney, Lyla Balcome, Josie Balcome; niece, Angie Wally; nephew, Dean Grey.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

