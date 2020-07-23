1/1
Larry Balcome
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Dean Balcome, 70, passed away Monday July 20, 2020.
Born March 29, 1950, in South Carolina; he was the son of Alvis Dean Balcome and Hattie Adeline Riddle.
He moved with his family to Jacksonville, NC as a child and in adulthood moved to Greenville, NC before traveling with his job as a plumber and pipe fitter. He had a quick wit, good sense of humor and loved horses and the outdoors. He most recently lived in Raleigh, NC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Martin.
His surviving family includes his daughter, Hannah Varney and husband Ira of Greenville; and son, Ryder Balcome and wife Kelly; sister, Mary Ellen Balcome of Mooresville; grandchildren, Nathan Varney, Vita Varney, Lyla Balcome, Josie Balcome; niece, Angie Wally; nephew, Dean Grey.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
My brother, loved to laugh and have a good time, never complained always had a positive attitude. I will miss him and our memories.
Mary Ellen Balcome
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved