He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond V Burke and his mother Iva N Burke.

He is survived by his son, Jesse R Burke and his wife Amanda N Jordan-Burke and his two lovely granddaughters, Kamryn M Burke and Peighton R Jordan. He is also survived by his siblings, Diane Burke (Spencer), Kerry Burke (Tara), Terry Burke (Nancy) Barry Burke (Lillia) and Gary Burke. Many nieces, nephews and friends.

A special Thank you to Tom, a dear friend of Larry's. Larry spent his life in service to others whether through law enforcement or caring for friends and family. He was known for social calls to the local Waffle House in Jacksonville, North Carolina where had made many friends and a lifetime of memories within the community. Larry was loved by all and will be missed by many. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019

