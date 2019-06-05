Larry Ernest Collins, 71, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Carpenter Collins; a son, Larry E. Collins Jr. (Amy) of Clayton; a daughter, Mimi Collins of Burgaw; a brother, Tommy Collins (Sandy) of Jacksonville; two step-daughters, Tona Carpenter Congdon (Michael) of Texas, Tammy C. Hanson (Scott) of Texas; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Larry loved beach music and was totally devoted to his wife Jean. He was a devoted employee to the Popkin brothers and then Jonathan Popkin, son of Sidney and Marie Popkin. He had to retire from Boomtown Furniture after trying to put in 50 years with the Popkins.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
