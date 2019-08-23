Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Herringdine. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel, with Rev. Daniel Flynn officiating. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Born August 20, 1949, in Jacksonville, NC, Larry graduated from Jacksonville Sr. High School and later graduated from the University of Maryland at College Park, MD. He retired from the US Army in 1993, after 21 years of service, obtaining the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Four (CWO4). During that time he was assigned to ever increasing positions of responsibility. Most of that time Larry served in the Corps of Engineers and commanded a large engineer detachment while assigned to Fort Benjamin Harrison, IN. After retirement, Larry went to work with the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and later with Fayetteville State University as a Building Systems Engineer and Construction Manager.

Larry enjoyed a successful career and a relaxing retirement as well. He was a well-rounded individual who loved his family and his animals. Always the athlete, Larry enjoyed playing baseball and basketball for many years until the old knees just gave way and then he spent his days perfecting his grilling skills and playing golf.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Herringdine; mother, Zonie Canady; and brother, Jerry Herringdine.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Judy; sons, Larry Herringdine Jr., Jonathan Herringdine; daughter, Katie Herringdine; one granddaughter, Colby Herringdine; one brother, Richard Vaughn (Lynn).

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to ,

Woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.



