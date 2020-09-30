Larry Shields

Larry Brickey Shields, 74, of Jacksonville died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Wilmington.
Mr. Shields was born in Sevier County, TN on July 20, 1946. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps for over 23 years and achieved the rank of MSgt. He served two tours in Vietnam and during his active service, he also worked in the criminal justice field aboard military bases including Camp Lejeune, Fort Leavenworth, and Great Lakes. In his free time he was an avid Bass fisherman and loved spending time working in his workshop on many projects.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday October 3, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Graveside services will be held at a later date, at Grandview Cemetery, Maryville, TN.
He is survived by his sweetie, Penny Cooper of Jacksonville; his best friend of 46 years, Earnest "Cuz" Freeman of Jacksonville; his friend of 25 years, Doug Wiles of Jacksonville; and his four legged buddy, "Buster" of the home.
