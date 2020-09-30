1/
Larry Shields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Brickey Shields, 74, of Jacksonville died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Wilmington.
Mr. Shields was born in Sevier County, TN on July 20, 1946. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps for over 23 years and achieved the rank of MSgt. He served two tours in Vietnam and during his active service, he also worked in the criminal justice field aboard military bases including Camp Lejeune, Fort Leavenworth, and Great Lakes. In his free time he was an avid Bass fisherman and loved spending time working in his workshop on many projects.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday October 3, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Graveside services will be held at a later date, at Grandview Cemetery, Maryville, TN.
He is survived by his sweetie, Penny Cooper of Jacksonville; his best friend of 46 years, Earnest "Cuz" Freeman of Jacksonville; his friend of 25 years, Doug Wiles of Jacksonville; and his four legged buddy, "Buster" of the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved