LaTonya Burchall Nesbeth, 46, of Jacksonville died Sept. 3, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Akridge Family Funeral Care.
Survivors include daughters, LeiLanni Nesbeth, Santina Garcia; son, Giannia Nesbeth, all of Bermuda; father, Edward Burchall of England; mother, Ann Williams; and sisters, Tara Burchall, both of Bermuda, Edwina Burchell of England.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019