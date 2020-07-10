1/
Laura Fettinger
Laura "Pat" McCracken Fettinger, 80 of Sneads Ferry, passed away Thursday at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial will be private following the service.
Pat is preceded in death by her brother, Samuel McCracken, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Ray Fettinger; daughters Patricia Ann Johnson and husband Paul of Albert Lea, MN and Susan Jean Fettinger of Abbeville, SC; sons Robert John Fidler, Jr. of Sneads Ferry, Scott Michael Fidler of Washington, DC, William Fidler and wife Cheryl of St. Petersburg, FL, Chris Edward Fidler of Richlands, and Russel Ray Fettinger of Jacksonville; grandchildren Brandon William Fidler of Sneads Ferry, Gary Stueven of Albert Lea, MN, Andrew Stueven and wife Laura of Mankato, MN, Eric Stueven of Mankato, MN, and Austin Ryan Fidler of Richlands, and 13 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville on Wednesday, July 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
